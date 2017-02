LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say an argument between a Lancaster couple turned violent Friday night.

Yesenia Colon, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in the chest.

Police say it happened at the couple’s home in Manheim Township. The boyfriend was treated at the scene for his injury.

Colon was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $400,000 bail.

