White House expresses confidence travel ban will be restored

ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Reince Priebus
President Donald Trump, center, first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attend a Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says it expects the courts to restore President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Its argument for the executive order is founded on a claim of national security.

The next opportunity for the president’s team to argue in favor of the ban will come in the form of a response to a lawsuit by Washington state and Minnesota contending that Trump’s order harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal has ordered the Justice Department to file its briefs by 6 p.m. EST Monday.

The San Francisco-based appeals court has already turned down a Justice Department request to set aside immediately a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a temporary hold on the ban nationwide.

