Water main break repairs restrict part of Route 30 in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Route 30 will close tonight so crews can repair a water main break.

The York Water Company said a break was discovered early this morning underneath the roadway, just east of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The isolated break did not impact any customers. There is also no evidence of flooding or property damage.

Repairs were delayed so the evening commute was not impacted.

Motorists traveling on Route 30 westbound between the Susquehanna Trail and Pennsylvania Avenue will experience delays between 8 p.m. and midnight. While crews make an emergency repair to a water distribution system, traffic in the westbound direction will be restricted to one lane.

The work zone will be posted and flagged for the safety of crews.

