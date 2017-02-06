Watching the ‘big game’ for the ‘big ads’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lots of people watched the Super Bowl Sunday night, but not all who watched were tuned in for the game.

At Pavone Advertising Agency in Harrisburg, the Super Bowl is big, but the ads are bigger.

“We get votes every year from all 50 states, so it really is America’s poll,” says David Schoffner, Chief Community Strategist at Pavone Advertising.

Pavone created a website called Spot Bowl, 14 years ago.

Studies show 50 percent of people who watch the Super Bowl are only watching for the commercials – so a website that lets you vote for your favorite only makes sense.

“I think a lot of times the ads have to entertain people, and you can do that with humor, you can do that with patriotism, you can do that with something sentimental,” says Schoffner.

This year the network is asking for a record-breaking $5 million for a 30-second spot.

But is it worth it?

“So far there are some alright spots. Nothing’s really blown us away,” says Michael Pavone, CEO of Pavone Advertising.

Some commercials that stuck out – Skittles, Avocados from Mexico, and the Tide commercial with Terry Bradshaw.

“We’re like looking at it, and we’re like, ‘that’s got to be a stain. How embarrassing,’ and they brought it back into the commercial”, says Michael Pavone. “So they sort of did the live promo if you will and pulled it back into a commercial, so that’s very very smart.”

As for those unsure of their favorite, they say you’ll know when there’s a clear winner.

