Tractor-trailer knocks over traffic light pole in Shippensburg

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Sean Hess
Photo courtesy: Sean Hess

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A utility pole that holds traffic lights in Shippensburg was damaged Monday when a tractor-trailer struck it.

Police said the driver, Corin Maxwell, drove his vehicle into the pole that holds lights for westbound traffic on King Street around 4:20 p.m.

The pole fell and rested on the trailer.

Crews were called to repair the pole and lights.

Stop signs were to be put in place until repairs are complete.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s