Tractor-trailer knocks over traffic light pole in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A utility pole that holds traffic lights in Shippensburg was damaged Monday when a tractor-trailer struck it.

Police said the driver, Corin Maxwell, drove his vehicle into the pole that holds lights for westbound traffic on King Street around 4:20 p.m.

The pole fell and rested on the trailer.

Crews were called to repair the pole and lights.

Stop signs were to be put in place until repairs are complete.

