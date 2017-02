A telephone town hall meeting to discuss the heroin and opioid epidemic in the Midstate will be held Tuesday.

It will be hosted by State Senator Gene Yaw and will focus on the areas of York, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon Counties.

Anyone interested in participating can sign up here or text “talk heroin” to 828-282.

