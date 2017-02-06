Syrian family back in Pennsylvania after ban halted

MICHAEL RUBINKAM, Associated Press Published: Updated:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf has welcomed an extended family of Syrian immigrants to Pennsylvania more than a week after they were detained at Philadelphia International Airport amid President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Six members of the Asali (AH’-sah-lee) family landed in New York on Monday, then headed to their relative’s house in Allentown.

Wolf was on hand to greet them after what the Democratic governor called an “amazing journey” to the United States.

Family members returned to Syria after being denied entrance on Jan. 28. The U.S. government suspended enforcement of the ban on Saturday after a judge’s ruling.

Seventeen-year-old Mathyo (math-yoo) Asali says he thought his life was “ruined” when he was forced to return to his war-ravaged country. He says he’s grateful to have made it to America.

