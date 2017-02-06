Shapiro, other attorneys general taking legal action on travel ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general is joining with other top prosecutors to take legal action against President Donald Trump’s executive order barring travel into and from the United States from certain countries.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro held a press conference Monday afternoon during which he expressed his support for the legal action.

This follows a joint statement issued last week by attorneys general from around the country that called the president’s executive order “unlawful, unconstitutional and un-American.”

The ban put in place by the executive order was suspended after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked it.

A Syrian family denied entry into the country after landing at Philadelphia International Airport on Jan. 28 was back on U.S. soil Monday as a result of the suspension put in place over the weekend.

Gov. Tom Wolf greeted the family at a relative’s house in Allentown.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...