Romantic! Visit Hershey to make ‘Truffles for Couples’

By Published: Updated:
Hershey has name February “Chocolate-Covered February.” To celebrate, you are invited to bring your sweetheart or friend to Truffles for Couples, A one-hour evening class at The Hershey Story Museum.

Participants begin by finding their customized chocolate name cards and then hand roll dark chocolate ganache, dip it in milk or white chocolate and finish their creations with a sweet array of toppings. Participants will then package their truffles in a decorative box and receive a fresh, long-stemmed red rose to take home.

In addition, guests learn about the courtship and marriage of Milton and Catherine Hershey and how chocolate is grown and processed.

Online registration required at HersheyStory.org.

