Reward offered for info about Dollar Tree robbery

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Crime Stoppers has announced that a reward of up to $2,000 is possible for information that leads to an arrest in a recent Dollar Tree robbery.

Two men with handguns ordered one employee to the floor and forced another to hand over cash when they robbed the discount store in Lower Paxton Township late Thursday, police said.

Township police said the gunmen entered the Dollar Tree, in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road, around 10:20 p.m. as the employees were getting ready to close the store. Once they had the cash, they ran off and possibly headed for the Twin Lakes apartment complex.

The first suspect had on a gray hooded sweatshirt under a red flannel with his face covered with a red bandanna, police said. He was armed with a silver and brown semi-automatic handgun.

The other suspect had his face covered with a black cloth. He was wearing a white jacket with red lettering, blue jeans and tan boots. He was armed with a black handgun, according to police.

Investigators believe the robbery is unrelated to other recently reported incidents.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to submitted a tip to Dauphin County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-262-3080.

