Protesters pack outside PA Capitol for Immigrant Rights Rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Almost 1,000 people rallied outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol Sunday afternoon and protested President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

People at the Immigrant Rights Rally and Solidarity March said immigrants and refugees should be welcome.

“Both of my parents are refugees from the Vietnam War,” Michael Nguyen said.

Nguyen brought his wife and twins to the rally.

“They came here and found life. They made a life here in the United States,” Nguyen said. “They were able to start a family.”

“If judges are ruling on his executive orders and saying they are far beyond the authority of the President, his response should not be to attack the authority of those judges. His response should be realize that maybe they know more about the Constitution than he does,” said Mike Johnson, who lives in Harrisburg and came to the rally.

Congressman Lou Barletta has been an early Trump supporter. He sent ABC27 News the following statement:

“The First Amendment is a fundamental Constitutional right and people are free to express their opinions. However, I believe it is reasonable and responsible for President Trump to act to protect the people of the United States from terrorists who have said they will try to infiltrate our refugee and immigration systems. The fact is, citizens of foreign nations simply do not have a blanket right to enter this country. It’s just plain common sense. I also believe the order will be upheld in the courts, as Congress was very explicit in giving the president the authority to act in just this manner. Many presidents, including Barack Obama, have enacted similar travel restrictions in the interests of national security.”

“Immigrants and refugees aren’t all bad people. They’re not running to take over our country but running to save their lives and save themselves so they can have a future,” Nguyen said.

A federal judge ordered a nationwide halt to the executive order Friday. The Trump Administration responded it’ll seek an emergency stay, and the executive order is within the law.

