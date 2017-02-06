Police save resident during West Shore apartment fire

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore are credited with saving someone trapped during an overnight apartment fire in Lemoyne.

The fire was called in to authorities around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Bosler Avenue.

The West Shore Regional Police Department arrived and safely removed one person trapped inside.

The West Shore Bureau of Fire praised the officers on Facebook for putting themselves in harm’s way.

Authorities told ABC27 a man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to one apartment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...