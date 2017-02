EAST COCALICO TWP, Pa (WHTM) – A Lancaster County police department is offering some security for residents with valuable prescription medicines.

East Cocalico Township police say it’s giving free medicine case lock boxes to residents to safeguard their prescription medicines. Police say the boxes also stop prescription drug abuse.

Boxes are limited so the department asks that they be picked up in person at the East Cocalico Township Police Department or the Denver Borough Municipal Office.

