Pennsylvania Senate resume push for abortion restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania Senate committee is poised to advance legislation to impose new restrictions on elective abortions. It’s resuming a push that stalled last year amid a veto threat from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and opposition by the state’s largest doctors’ group.

The Judiciary Committee’s scheduled Monday vote would be its second in eight months. It passed the bill on a party-line committee vote last July, three weeks after it passed the House, 132-65. But the bill never came to a full Senate vote and died.

The bill would ban elective abortions after 20 weeks, compared to 24 weeks in current law. Fifteen states already do that, according to the Guttmacher Institute. It also would criminalize procedures after 20 weeks that cause the deaths of fetuses by removing their body parts.

