Pennsylvania senate committee moves to restrict abortion rights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a foregone conclusion — Senate Bill 3 was going to pass out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday and it was going to pass along party lines.

“It’s amazing to me how ridiculous this is,” said an exasperated Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh) who knew she was on the wrong side of the numbers game.

The Senate committee room overflowed. Many women in the audience wearing pink remnants from the Women’s March on Washington a few weeks ago.

Boscola successfully preached to that choir.

“These are heartbreaking decisions being made,” she said with a pained expression on her face. “Yeah, I’m upset.”

Boscola noted that she is on the only woman on the senate’s judiciary committee as it debated Senate Bill 3, which would reduce the time a woman could have an abortion from 24 to 20 weeks. Advocates point to emerging science that fetuses are viable sooner than previous thought.

“As science has changed, we know now that we have viability at 20 weeks so it’s a different world than it was 24 years ago,” said Senator John Eichelberger (R-Blair/Cumberland/Franklin). “It’s a much different world.”

Critics fear it would turn the clock back on women’s reproductive rights, long ago settled in the Supreme Court.

“If you have a 20-week scan, you will not have the opportunity to have an abortion. If the scan shows a problem, you would not be able to terminate your pregnancy,” said Sari Stevens, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood PA.

Boscola got personal, sharing personal tragedy. She admitted having five miscarriages in her life. She sees SB 3 as middle-aged Republican men pushing their will on the state’s women.

“Even though I’ve had those miscarriages and couldn’t have a child, and believe me it hurts, I would never, ever put this on another family to make a decision right or wrong about what they should do with their bodies,” Boscola said while wiping tears from her eyes.

As expected, the bill passes out of committee 10-5, along party lines. It could get a vote in the full senate by the end of this week. The PA House passed a similar bill last year and likely will do so again.

Governor Wolf is promising a veto. Eichelberger said he hopes the governor has a change of heart and insists that protecting viable life has the support of men and women across the commonwealth.

“Public opinion is for more restrictions on abortion today,” Eichelberger said after the committee vote.

But Boscola rejects that notion and called for more of her gender to run for office.

“I can’t wait for the day that 50 percent of the senate is made up of women, thank you,” Boscola said in closing her impassioned plea that ultimately changed no minds on the committee.

But the crowd supported her. It erupted in applause.

