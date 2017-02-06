Officials look to retool state university system

Shippensburg University
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is bracing itself for changes spurred by financial troubles.

The Reading Eagle reports enrollment at the 14 state-owned universities has dropped by nearly 15,000 students since 2010. Pennsylvania schools are also receiving ten percent less in state sponsored aid this year.

State budget constraints offer even less hope for the system.

The board which oversees all of the universities will hire a consultant to examine solutions for the troubled system. Chancellor Frank Brogan explained that closing or merging campuses were options.

Brogan did not highlight any universities that were candidates for closings or mergers.

