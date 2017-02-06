Mild through Wednesday, possible wintry mix by Thursday

TODAY: Morning Sun Gives Way To Afternoon Cloudy Skies. Hi 49.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Light Showers. Lo 34.

TUESDAY: Rainy All Day. Mild. Hi 53.

This past weekend started cooler, but Sunday made up for it with mild weather despite little sunshine. We are seeing some cooling this morning with gusty winds from the northwest. Temperatures will fall just above freezing this morning before rising again this afternoon. Southerly winds will drive warm air back to Pennsylvania and our highs will reach the upper 40s. This is just the start of a mild surge of air.

Periods of rain are likely through the day on Tuesday. Forecast models have backed off on the amount of rain, but a region-wide average of a half inch to an inch is possible.

Wednesday we may see a little morning drizzle lingering, but that chance doesn’t look too high. We are watching a second area of low pressure that looks to develop on the heels of the first storm. That one may have enough cold air with it and may drift just far enough north that our region could see some snow and ice Wednesday late night into Thursday morning. The latest rounds of forecast data continue to show the potential for this storm to bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain depending on how far temperatures drop. Earlier trends had a better chance of precipitation over our southern counties, but now it appears the storm forms close enough that the precipitation could extend much farther north. Stay with us as we continue to update this forecast.

