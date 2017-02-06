Man wanted for Subway robbery on West Shore

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect is wanted by police on the West Shore for robbing a restaurant of a sandwich and cash from the register.

The Lower Allen Township Police Department was called around 11 a.m. Saturday morning to the Subway on Simpson Ferry Road for a reported robbery.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, ordered a sandwich, and then demanded cash from the register while it was open.

Police said the suspect held his hand in his coat pocket as if to suggest he had a gun and said, “I’m serious… I’ll hurt you.”

The suspect is described as being 6-foot-1, about 250 pounds and in his late 30s. He was wearing a dark trench coat, dark knit hat, blue jeans and dark shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone able to identify the suspect, who was seen on surveillance cameras, is asked to call Det. Troy McNair with the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-975-7575 or email him at tmcnair@latwp.org.

