Man wanted for Lancaster arson

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Lancaster arson suspect.

Andry Irizarry, 36, was identified as a suspect in the fire on Dec. 10 at Doctor Tire LLC on South Prince Street.

Investigators say there are at least three unidentified co-conspirators in the arson.

A warrant was obtained for Irizarry’s arrest. He is charged with arson and criminal conspiracy to commit arson.

Anyone with information about this incident or about Irizarry’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Adam Dommel with the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3361. Dommel can also be reached by emailing dommela@lancasterpolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411.

