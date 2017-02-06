K-9 officer helps nab prowler

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Paxton K-9 officer helped make an arrest Sunday night at the Colonial Country Club.

Police were called to the area for a report of someone suspicious in the area. A resident said they witnessed a man standing on the patio of their yard.

Officer Chad Miller with the help of his partner, K-9 Officer Rex, quickly established a perimeter and located the man on the country club’s property, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, faces loitering and prowling at night, underage drinking, and public drunkenness charges.

