Heart Month Focus: Screening, CPR training and using an AED

The Peyton Walker Foundation was named for Peyton Walker, who on November 2, 2013, at age 19, passed away unexpectedly due to a sudden cardiac arrest incident (SCA). Peyton, a 2012 Trinity High School graduate, was a second year Physician Assistant student at King’s College, Wilkes Barre.

The Peyton Walker Foundation makes Heart Screenings available to students and athletes free of charge as well as provides Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) within the local community and underwrites free certified CPR/AED Training for community members

Free Heart Screening Clinic

Saturday, March 18

9:00am – 3pm

East Pennsboro Elementary School

840 Panther Parkway

Enola, PA 17025

Limited Registration at PeytonWalker.org

Free Certified CPR/AED Training

(CPR for adult and child victims, use of an AED, and relief of choking in adult and child victims ages 1 to 8)

Saturday, May 6

Limited Registration

Contact linda@peytonwalker.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...