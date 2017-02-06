Heart Month Focus: Screening, CPR training and using an AED

The Peyton Walker Foundation was named for Peyton Walker, who on November 2, 2013, at age 19, passed away unexpectedly due to a sudden cardiac arrest incident (SCA). Peyton, a 2012 Trinity High School graduate, was a second year Physician Assistant student at King’s College, Wilkes Barre.
The Peyton Walker Foundation makes Heart Screenings available to students and athletes free of charge as well as provides Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) within the local community and underwrites free certified CPR/AED Training for community members
Free Heart Screening Clinic
Saturday, March 18
9:00am – 3pm
East Pennsboro Elementary School
840 Panther Parkway
Enola, PA 17025
Limited Registration at PeytonWalker.org
Free Certified CPR/AED Training
(CPR for adult and child victims, use of an AED, and relief of choking in adult and child victims ages 1 to 8)
Saturday, May 6
Limited Registration
Contact linda@peytonwalker.org