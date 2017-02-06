Group against pipeline vows to take physical stand

HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) – Opponents of a natural gas pipeline rallied Monday afternoon in Lancaster County.

The federal government Friday gave the green light for the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline to be extended 35 miles through Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

The group, Lancaster Against Pipelines, knows that to this point it has lost every legal battle to block construction. It is now down to a final option, taking a physical stand.

The stand is also the name the group has given a structure in the middle of a Conestoga Township field, saying it will be the center of a planned protest encampment. That will begin the moment developer Williams Partners attempts to dig earth or cut down trees to make way for the pipeline, which the group says is an abuse of eminent domain.

Williams Partners released the following statement to ABC27:

“We respect peoples’ right to protest, as long as those protests are done peacefully and safely. We will use the full measure of the law working with local, state and federal authorities to ensure that protestors and our construction personnel remain safe during construction activities.”

“We understand that there are some who broadly challenge the value of pipeline infrastructure because of sentiment tied to a larger energy policy debate around the development of domestic natural gas reserves. While we can respect opposing views, it has been our experience that many who take this position base it on a belief that embracing natural gas means you can’t support alternative fuels. That simply isn’t the case. States’ ability to incorporate more wind and solar energy into their power mix is dependent on natural gas combined cycle turbines that will quickly and cost-effectively pick up the slack when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow.”

“We’ve also heard from thousands of people who support the project — individuals, chambers and business groups — who recognize the economic benefit of the project, in addition to recognizing the important role it plays in supporting the state’s natural gas industry and its tens of thousands of industry jobs.”

Lancaster Against Pipelines has committed itself to non-violence, but in its own words says it plans to harass construction crews every day.

