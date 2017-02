An overnight fire sent one person to the hospital in Cumberland County.

It started shortly after 1:30 Monday morning in the 900 block of Bosler Avenue in Lemoyne.

It’s believed the fire started on a stove in the apartment.

A man in the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

