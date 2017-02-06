Fatal November crash on I-81 under investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Franklin County say a fatal Interstate 81 crash stemmed from a theft at an auto shop.
Part of Interstate 81 in Franklin County was closed on November 24 after a car trailer came loose and collided with a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer overturned and burst into flames, killing 48-year-old William Golladay of Mount Jackson, Virginia.
State police say the car trailer was stolen earlier that day from Stake’s Auto at 4010 Lincoln Way East.
Police released a photo of the towing vehicle involved in the crash, a blue and white Ford F150.
Anyone with information is asked to call 717-263-3000. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.