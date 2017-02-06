Fatal November crash on I-81 under investigation

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
00000126

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Franklin County say a fatal Interstate 81 crash stemmed from a theft at an auto shop.

Part of Interstate 81 in Franklin County was closed on November 24 after a car trailer came loose and collided with a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer overturned and burst into flames, killing 48-year-old William Golladay of Mount Jackson, Virginia.

State police say the car trailer was stolen earlier that day from Stake’s Auto at 4010 Lincoln Way East.

Police released a photo of the towing vehicle involved in the crash, a blue and white Ford F150.

Ford F150 described by state police.
Ford F150 described by state police.
Actual photo of vehicle captured during incident.
Actual photo of vehicle captured during incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-263-3000. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s