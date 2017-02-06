DUI suspect swerved vehicle to scare her child before crash, police say

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has been charged with DUI and child endangerment in an incident last month in Lancaster County that injured a young child.

Shalene Boyer, a 34-year-old Ephrata resident, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the 300 block of South Reamstown Road in East Cocalico Township. The crash happened on Jan. 14 around 7 a.m.

Police said Boyer’s vehicle swerved off the left side of the roadway, and then struck a utility pole and a large boulder.

A young child in the vehicle was treated at the scene for a head laceration.

Boyer admitted to drinking alcohol just before she got behind the wheel, according to police. She told officers she intentionally swerved to scare her child, but lost control of the vehicle.

The case was referred to the Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Service Agency.

