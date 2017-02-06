Dog found in trash bag gets a forever home

By Published: Updated:
frances-the-dachsund

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind her big eyes and curious ears, it’s hard to tell if Frances the Dachshund knows the second chance she’s been given.

“When I saw her, I immediately felt a connection to her,” Christine Gacono, Frances’ new owner, explained.

In January, the brown, short-haired dog was found dumped in a trash bag outside of Philadelphia and left for dead with a broken back.

It was then that Gacono, who is from Lebanon County, decided to take action.

“It made my cry,” Gacono said. “I mean I didn’t know her, but just the fact that someone could be that cruel.”

Frances has a hard time getting around now and it’s unclear if she’ll ever walk again. In the meantime she’s being fitted for her own custom wheelchair.

“She gives nothing but love,” Gacono said. “She has no aggressive bone in her body, which is amazing to me, (with) what she’s gone through.”

While Frances waits for her wheelchair she spends a majority of the day by Gacono’s side, even when she is at work at the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association.

“With my network of professionals I know she’ll get the care she needs,” Gacono told ABC 27 News.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s