Dog found in trash bag gets a forever home

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind her big eyes and curious ears, it’s hard to tell if Frances the Dachshund knows the second chance she’s been given.

“When I saw her, I immediately felt a connection to her,” Christine Gacono, Frances’ new owner, explained.

In January, the brown, short-haired dog was found dumped in a trash bag outside of Philadelphia and left for dead with a broken back.

It was then that Gacono, who is from Lebanon County, decided to take action.

“It made my cry,” Gacono said. “I mean I didn’t know her, but just the fact that someone could be that cruel.”

Frances has a hard time getting around now and it’s unclear if she’ll ever walk again. In the meantime she’s being fitted for her own custom wheelchair.

“She gives nothing but love,” Gacono said. “She has no aggressive bone in her body, which is amazing to me, (with) what she’s gone through.”

While Frances waits for her wheelchair she spends a majority of the day by Gacono’s side, even when she is at work at the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association.

“With my network of professionals I know she’ll get the care she needs,” Gacono told ABC 27 News.

