DICK’s taking Sears place at Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – DICK’s Sporting Goods plans to move into Sear’s retail space at the Capital City Mall.

The store is scheduled to open later this year after its relocation of an existing store in the area, property manager PREIT said in a news release Monday.

Earlier this year, PREIT announced it had reached an agreement with Sears to recapture three stores, one of which was located at the Capital City Mall.

Sears Holdings Corporation announced in January that it would close its Sears location at the Camp Hill mall.

