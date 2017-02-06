Consolidated School of Business closing Lancaster campus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Consolidated School of Business says it’s closing its Lancaster campus and consolidating with its original campus in York.

Students were given the news Monday morning. It was a decision Founder and President Robert Safran said was very difficult.

“We’ve been training, graduating, and placing students in new careers in Lancaster for over thirty years; and we have been doing things the right way – by the book,” said Safran. “Now, through no fault of our own, we are faced with having to apply for new accreditation. Taking into consideration all of the hurdles new accreditation requires, we concluded that it was necessary for us to consolidate our two campuses into one campus.”

In December, the Department of Education revoked the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools’ (ACICS) authority to function as an accrediting body.

It’s a decision that has left career schools, like Consolidate School of Business, having to seek new accreditation.

Consolidate School of Business say its Lancaster campus has served thousands of students over the last 32 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...