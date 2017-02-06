Calling all cupids! It’s a race for love.

Community Options’ mission is to develop housing and employment supports for persons with disabilities and works with individuals with significant disabilities through residential services, day programs, social enterprises that employ individuals with disabilities, high school transition programs, and specialized programs for respite and medically fragile adults.

To raise money for its mission, Community Options is hosting its annual Cupid’s Chase 5K. This is the 9th annual Cupid’s Chase 5K, but 2016 was the first one in Harrisburg. It is a national 5K across the country consisting of 32 races in nine states and it has raised more than $700,000 over the last three years to help support individuals with disabilities in local communities.

Participants will receive an “Available” or “Unavailable” shirt to wear for the race in hopes of sparking a love connection!

Details:

Community Options’ Cupid’s Chase 5K

Saturday February, 11

City Island, Harrisburg

8am registration / 10am race start

$30 via online registration, on or before February 10 or $40 on raceday at City Island

Visit: CupidsChase.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...