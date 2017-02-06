Bill proposes to start school after Labor Day

CUMBERLAND CO., Pa. (WHTM) – A new bill is proposing that the school year start after Labor Day. It’s a decision that could directly affect your child’s test scores.

Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent Fred Withum, as well as parents and students we spoke with today, aren’t thrilled about the bill.

House Bill 73 is proposing all schools start after Labor Day, in September.

As of now, most schools start the second week of August. One Cumberland Valley senior says the current system works well and it’s what everyone is used to.

Superintendent Withum says teachers get evaluated on how well students do on their standardized tests. A later start date means less time to prepare.

“What I’m against is now having the state tell every school district this is what you must do,” says Withum. “Because as of now, all school districts can choose to open their calendar when they best see fit.

The bill’s decision is now in the hands of the Tourism and Recreation committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...