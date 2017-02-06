As Shriners look for Zembo buyer, future of legacy civic organizations looks bleak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s iconic Zembo Shrine is up for sale, the victim of a sharp drop in Shriner membership over the years.

It’s indicative of a growing problem for legacy civic organizations on the whole, as longtime members die or are no longer able to continue work with the groups and they’re not replaced by new members.

The Zembo Shrine at 3rd and Division streets, built in the 1920s, takes up a massive 62,000 square feet — and that’s one of the major issues the group that owns it is having.

“It’s tearing us apart,” Robert Cook, the Harrisburg Shriners’ Potentate, or elected leader, said Monday. “We just have to downsize. We don’t need the space that we needed 30, 40 years ago.”

The sale, assuming someone decides to buy the $950,000 building, won’t be final until members vote on it. But there aren’t a lot of those left.

Cook showed ABC27 around the space, covered in Middle Eastern artwork and patterns. There were 10,000 members who used the Shrine 20 years ago.

Now there are about 2,150 members, Cook said. Average age — about 72. “These people are getting tired and physically can’t do the job anymore,” Cook said.

The organization needs to attract younger members if they’re continue doing the community service work they’re known for, but that’s tough.

“Unfortunately, times have changed,” R.D. Martindill, leading knight of the Harrisburg Elks Lodge, said. The Elks are feeling it, too.

“In its heyday, we had over 1,000 members,” said Martindill, who represents something a vice president in the local group. “Right now we’re down to 165, 170.”

To him, it represents a culture shift.

“When I was a kid,” he said, “my parents would spend Friday and Saturday nights at the club. They’d go there and eat dinner, they’d go there and do that, plus throughout the week they would do club-oriented things and give back.”

Kids now aren’t raised to believe in the service these groups provide, he argued.

Derek Whitesel disagrees. He runs Harrisburg Young Professionals, which has 700 dues-paying members and another 1,800-or-so who participate in HYP events like recreational sport clubs.

He said there are a lot of social options for younger generations, so they don’t rely so much on the groups their parents and grandparents did. “Now, you know, there’s a little bit more competition for people’s time,” he said.

But in a way, he argued, HYP, is also a training ground for those legacy civic groups.

“They’re working on projects to clean up the city or do youth mentoring programs or put on concerts in Harrisburg,” he said of the members. “One of the important parts of what we do is kind of creating good citizens for Harrisburg.”

Cook wants to attract those young citizens to his group, too, so the Shriners can keep doing the work they’ve been doing. The club is exploring ways to make their organization more appealing, like starting a “brewing unit” for members to make beer.

The question for the group as they move forward with seeking a buyer for their Shrine is will they get enough new members to save it and rebuild to their former numbers?

“I don’t think we ever will, no,” Cook said. A core group will remain to work in the community and continue their philanthropy, he said.

They’ll honor all rentals that have been scheduled moving forward and hope to be able to continue to use the building for their circus and other activities. But owning such a big home for such a small, shrinking family simply doesn’t make sense.

“We will definitely miss it,” he said. “We don’t want to, but we have to face reality.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...