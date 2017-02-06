AP Explains: What’s upcoming for the Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Consolidating, squeezing and scrimping are apparently the order of the day in Pennsylvania government.

On Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will unveil his third budget plan. Receiving it will be a Republican-controlled Legislature that has opposed trying to wipe out a stubborn post-recession deficit with a major tax increase.

The fiscal outlook is grim again, and Wolf says he’ll try a new strategy this year: He’ll propose balancing the budget without increasing the state’s sales or income taxes.

Wolf’s keeping some secrets about what he’ll propose. For now, Wolf’s strategy is being viewed as a challenge to Republicans: live with the pain of austerity or get behind a substantial tax increase.

In the background is fear in the Capitol that Wolf and Republican lawmakers are headed for another months-long stalemate.

