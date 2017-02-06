Amber Alert for Columbia County girl canceled

Berwick, Pa. (WHTM) – An amber alert issued for a missing 2-year-old girl out of Columbia County has been canceled.

Police Alexis Weber has been found safe near her home.

She was inside a 2005 Yellow Ford Mustang convertible when she went missing around 7 last night.

That car was originally reported as stolen.

State Police say it turns out the girl’s mother did not put the vehicle in park when she got home.

The car rolled over a parking curb and down a hill.

Alexis was found a few hours later in a wooded area.

