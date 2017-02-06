Amber Alert for Columbia County girl canceled

By Published: Updated:
alexis-weber

Berwick, Pa. (WHTM) – An amber alert issued for a missing 2-year-old girl out of Columbia County has been canceled.

Police Alexis Weber has been found safe near her home.

She was inside a 2005 Yellow Ford Mustang convertible when she went missing around 7 last night.

That car was originally reported as stolen.

State Police say it turns out the girl’s mother did not put the vehicle in park when she  got home.

The car rolled over a parking curb and down a hill.

Alexis was found a few hours later in a wooded area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s