LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township police have released surveillance photos of two women suspected of stealing shoes from a shoe store.

The alleged incident happened Friday at the Famous Footwear store located at the Tanger Outlets along Lincoln Highway East.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

