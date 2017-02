HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Today we recognize Sgt. First Class Benjamin Milliken, of Honey Grove in Juniata County.

He served with the infantry replacement company.

He paid the ultimate price on July 30, 1950 in Korea.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

