Falcons Lead Patriots 21-0 In Second Quarter

In the second quarter Atlanta 21 New England 0

Robert Alford’s 82 yard interception return for a touchdown has given Atlanta a commanding 21-0 lead in the Super Bowl in the second quarter

Devonta Freeman 5 yard touchdown early in the second quarter gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead. Two passes from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones set up the first touchdown of the game. Atlanta marched down field on their next drive as Matt Ryan threw a 19 yard TD pass to Austin Hooper to give the Falcons a 14-0 advantage. Tom Brady and New England’s offense has been ineffective in the first half.. The interception for a touchdown was the first pick six in a playoff game ever, against Tom Brady

