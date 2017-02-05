Falcons Lead Patriots 21-0 In Second Quarter

Published:
superbowllogo

In the second quarter   Atlanta   21  New England 0

Robert Alford’s 82 yard interception return for a touchdown has given Atlanta a commanding 21-0 lead in the Super Bowl in the second quarter

Devonta Freeman 5 yard touchdown early in the second quarter gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead.  Two passes from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones set up the first touchdown of the game.  Atlanta marched down field on their next drive as Matt Ryan threw a 19 yard TD pass to Austin Hooper to give the Falcons a 14-0 advantage.  Tom Brady and New England’s offense has been ineffective in the first half..  The interception for a touchdown was the first pick six in a playoff game ever, against Tom Brady

