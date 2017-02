LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM)- Saturday kicked off the 13th year for the Ski4Life fundraiser at Roundtop Mountain Resort.

Forty skiers hit the slopes for a good cause, raising 60 thousand dollars for cancer research.

Skiers were challenged to participate in the Vertical Feet Challenge, clocking the team with the most vertical feet for a prize.

The profits from the event went to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

