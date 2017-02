HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating reports of a shooting at Hall Manor.

Police say two people were shot and went to the hospital. They are still looking for the shooter.

South 17th Street is blocked off.

ABC27 has a crew on the scene and will post updates as they come into the newsroom.

