Police: 2 injured by gunfire, looking for shooter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of N. 5th & Granite Streets Saturday around 9 p.m.

As officers were traveling to the scene they were advised that two gunshot victims arrived at Harrisburg Hospital.

The 32-year-old female victim stated that she walked out of her residence to speak to the other victim.

As she approached the vehicle she heard multiple shots fired. Both victims were struck by gunshots in their arms and left the scene separately to the hospital.

They are expected to recover fully from their injuries.

Officers located multiple casings and a parked vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Through the investigation, it was determined that 24-year-old Daequann Buckner was the person that fired and struck both victims with gunfire.

Buckner has not been arrested and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He has been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Person not to Possess Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Recklessly Endangering, and Criminal Mischief.

Buckner was last seen driving a silver 4 door Honda Accord with an unknown plate.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3189.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch, https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/3271/cases/shots-fired-two-people-injured. These tips will remain confidential.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...