EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is behind bars, after police say he beat a five year old child.

Police say Dylan Croft, 30, hit a child several times on Thursday, leaving bruises on the child’s body.

Croft was arrested and is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault.

Croft is being held on a $150,000 bond.

