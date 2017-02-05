Libre’s Law reintroduced to increase penalties for severe animal abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Libre, the Boston Terrier puppy left for dead on a Lancaster County farm, is continuing to inspire change in Pennsylvania.

“He’s awesome. He loves people. He loves dogs. He definitely loves being the center of attention,” said Janine Guido, founder of Speranza Animal Rescue.

Libre’s story was much different last July. Authorities say the breeder who left him to die got only a $904 fine and no jail time. Guido took Libre to the Dillsburg Veterinary Center, where he gradually recovered.

“If change can be brought around because of this little miracle boy, then that’s awesome,” Guido said.

“Luckily, Libre turned not to be a tragedy and turned out to be a huge success story, but many other animals aren’t,” said Sen. Richard Alloway, (R-Cumberland, Franklin, Adams, and York Counties).

Alloway reintroduced Libre’s Law on February 2. It’s now Senate Bill 298.

“If there’s major harm to the animal or death, it would be up to the local district attorney to determine if it rises to the level of a felony,” Alloway said.

Pennsylvania is one of only three states not having a felony statue for animal abuse. Under Libre’s Law, those found guilty could be charged with a third-degree felony, which carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Libre’s Law unanimously passed the Pennsylvania Senate last year but got stuck in the House.

“One of the things I think our society is judged on is how we treat our animals, and there’s just no excuse for animal abuse,” Alloway said.

“I think Libre was a wake-up call for animal abuse laws,” Guido said. “I have a feeling his law is going to pass this year. Obviously, I hope and pray it does. It’s a big step in the right direction.”

Libre will be campaigning at the State Capitol again this year putting his best paw forward. He showed up at several Libre’s Law rallies in 2016.

