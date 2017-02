HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Tonight’s football game is about the sport but also about the commercials.

Companies know their products could get a lot of attention by airing spots during the big game.

Janel Knight sat down with Michale Pavone the President of Pavone, a Harrisburg-based marketing firm to talk about commercials for the big game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...