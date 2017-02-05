Decriminalizing marijuana: how are your tax dollars being used

The mayor of West York has already drafted an ordinance that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in the borough. Those details will be discussed at Monday night’s council meeting, and it could change how your tax dollars are being used.

In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, State College, and even Harrisburg, it’s only considered a slap on the wrist.

“The young kid, smoking the joint, trying out a recreational use, to me, isn’t America’s most wanted,” said West York Mayor Shawn Mauck.

Mauck has made it clear: he wants people caught with small amounts of marijuana, to get small punishments. His reasons? Police have bigger issues to worry about, people can lose their jobs and it goes on a record.

“I mean it was hardly anything, and I actually got a misdemeanor, ya know it’s on my record, and I had to pay a fine and I actually got probation,” said Jonas Smith.

He was 17, but he’s still paying for it. A misdemeanor can cost the person charged $1,300, but it can also cost taxpayers. The borough only gets back about $12.50 after everything is processed.

“When you think about the resources and the cost of our resources in the department, it’s far more than $12.50. So the taxpayer is picking up that tab. If we did it this way, the borough will collect more of the fine money, right up front. We would have less paper work, less time involved, they could redirect those resources into serious crime,” Mauck said.

Still, some don’t agree.

“You behave yourself, i mean, whatever consequence is, that’s life. You don’t smack them on the hand, and then they’ll do it again, and again,” long time West York resident, Jack Smith, said.

The meeting is happening at the borough building on Monday 6 p.m. Mauck said if everything passes, the soonest this could go into effect, is at the end of February.

