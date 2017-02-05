Chocolate World unveils sculpture for “Chocolate Covered February”

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)- This month is Chocolate Covered February at Hershey’s Chocolate World.

They kicked off the celebration by unveiling a 6-foot tall, 200 hundred pound sculpture made entirely of chocolate.

“We really wanted to have that moment in time, to really kick off the celebration of Chocolate Covered February. And what better way than to really create an amazing, over the top chocolate sculpture,” said Todd Kohr.

It took a pair of Pennsylvania-based artists more than four weeks to build the sculpture.

