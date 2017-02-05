Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Project authorized

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A press conference will be held tomorrow to discuss the construction of a natural gas pipeline in the Midstate.

The company Williams Partners is looking to build the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline which will run across the state and through Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

The federal government is now giving the go-ahead for construction.

Groups against it say they’ll launch an encampment similar to the Dakota Access Pipeline that received national attention.

People who support the pipeline say the project will be a big economic benefit for our area but critics say it’s an abuse of eminent domain.

In a statement, the group Lancaster Against Pipelines said, “FERC’s approval of the Atlantic Sunrise Project lays bare a rigged system of government that serves big business and billionaires at the expense of local communities and the environment.”

The group will explain its next steps at the press conference tomorrow.

