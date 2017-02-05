Amber Alert issued for 2-year old Columbia County girl

By Published: Updated:
alexis-weber

An Amber Child Abduction Alert has been issued for a two year old girl out of Columbia County.

Alexis Weber was abducted from her home at 2200 West Front Street in Berwick at about 7:00 Sunday evening.

The child is described as been three feet tall, and weighing 30 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt, and black pants.

Weber was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Convertible Mustang, with Pennsylvania registration HWN-1367. The vehicle was stolen, and the suspect drove Laporte, PA.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s