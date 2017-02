Washington Twp. (WHTM)- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Franklin County.

It happened along the 9000 block of Mentzer Gap road.

The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to the scene around five this morning but have now cleared the scene.

All three people taken to the hospital are expected to survive.

