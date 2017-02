LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lower Allen Township need help finding a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Mikayla Shock, 17, was last seen on January 15th.

Shock is described as being about 5’6″ tall, and weighing 155 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Shock may be is asked to call police.

