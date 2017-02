LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant Saturday morning.

Just before 11:00 AM, police say a man walked into the Subway on the 5200 block of Simpson Ferry Road.

The suspect placed an order, and then announced it was a robbery. He demanded all the cash, and threatened to hurt the clerk if she didn’t cooperate.

The suspect ran away with about $100 in cash, as well as the sandwich he ordered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

