Holy Spirit hosts Heart Healthy, Healthy You! Cardiovascular Disease Awareness Day

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)- In America, a staggering fact, someone suffers a heart attack every 42 seconds and each minute, someone dies from a heart-related event according to the Center For Disease Control.
Holy Spirit – A Geisinger Affiliate held a Heart Healthy Healthy You! Cardiovascular Disease Awareness Day.
It featured staff discussing topics understanding heart failure to how complications during pregnancy can increase a woman’s risk of heart disease.
Health screenings for high blood pressure, bone density, cholesterol and glucose were offered along with a healthy cooking class and samples.
The free event also featured vendors and door prizes.
Holy Spirit-A Geisinger Affiliate is also inviting you to attend the Valentine’s Day Party on Marital Relations and Cardiac events on Wednesday, February 22. A complimentary dinner and dessert will be provided for those who pre-register.
Professionals will be available for the last 30 minutes of that session to assist attendees needing additional support.
Space is limited, to register call 717-972-7690.
